The man who led the Canandaigua fire department from 2011 until April 2017 has died.

According to Canandaigua Police Chief Stephen Hedworth, Mark Marentette died on Wednesday, Jan. 9. Hedworth told the Daily Messenger's news partner News 10NBC that an investigation by Canandaigua Police has found no suspected foul play, and that Marentette's death is not considered suspicious.

Mr. Marentette was fired in April 2017; a hearing had led to some of the city's claims against him to be dismissed but allegations of insubordination and violations of the city’s procurement policy to be sustained. Mr. Marentette sued over the firing, claiming violation of First and Fourteenth Amendment rights, but a U.S. District Court judge ruled in the city's favor earlier this month.

See this coming Sunday's (Jan. 13) Daily Messenger for an article about the former chief, which will also be featured on mpnnow.com.