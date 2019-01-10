The Byrne Dairy location on Main Street may be home to a startup microbrewery and taproom

CANANDAIGUA — For David D’Allesandro, making craft beer is part chemistry, part science and part art.

By next year, it also may be part entrepreneurship.

The Farmington resident, who is an engineer by day, is proposing a microbrewery and taproom — no name just yet — for the Main Street space formerly occupied by Byrne Dairy.

The Canandaigua City Planning Commission on Tuesday night gave the OK for a conditional use permit that would allow D’Allesandro to operate at the high-profile downtown site. A detailed site plan for the property still has to be approved by the Planning Commission.

D’Allesandro said he has enjoyed making craft beers at home, and several of his friends say they have enjoyed them. So he decided to pursue the hobby as a business, especially when this location opened up.

“It’s a great town for brewing,” D’Allesandro said. “There’s an up-and-coming beer scene.”

Details are sketchy at this point but the plan, D’Allesandro said, is to brew on site, although he hasn’t decided on just how much. Small-plate food also would be served.

“We’d like to be small enough to be flexible,” D’Allesandro said.

Several members of the Planning Commission said they have no problem with what D’Allesandro is proposing and are pleasantly surprised the building won’t be sitting vacant for long.

The building has been unoccupied for little over a month.

Commission Vice Chairman Stanley Taylor said this is an opportunity to clean the property up, saying the site has no landscaping and the parking lot is in “terrible shape.”

“Quite honestly, this property is a sore thumb at the end of the business district,” Taylor said.

That may take some time.

D’Allesandro said at a quick estimate, the earliest he could open is spring 2020.

“The building needs a lot of love,” he said.