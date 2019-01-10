We're a third into January. The trees and ornaments have been put away (mostly), the holiday leftovers are gone (mostly), and everybody's back in productive work mode (mostly — well, maybe). The region's emerging from its long winter's nap to greet a new year — and for the area arts and entertainment scene, that means kicking concert and other series off anew.

Here's a sampling of what's coming up in the near fugure for selected area A&E entities' winter/spring seasons, this time around focusing on folk/acoustic and classical/orchestral:

— The Tunes by the Tracks concert series starts up again at Clifton Springs Library on Wednesday Jan. 16, featuring singer-songwriter Jed Curran and guitarist Loren Barrigar. The following week, Jan. 23, will feature bluesman Gordon Munding. After that, the concerts will be on the first and third Wednesday of every month. They take place 7-9 p.m. (doors 6:30 p.m.) at the library, 4 Railroad Ave. in Clifton Springs, and include a set by the featured performers plus the "Mystery Pickers" open mic. A $5 donation is asked for the feature and refreshments.

— Speaking of acoustic music, the Rochester Folkus series resumes Wednesday, Jan. 23 with a concert by British folksinger John Roberts at 7 p.m. in Downstairs Cabaret Theatre, 20 Windsor St., Rochester. Roberts is known both for his solo work and his performancew with Tony Barrand as a British folk duo. He accompanies himself on both banjo and concertina. Following the feature set is an opportunity for locals to offer a song if they wish. Reservations (not required) can be made at 585-325-4370.

Coming up in the Folkus series: Whorlwood, Feb. 13; Michelle Younger, March 13; Peg Dolan with Sharon McHargue, April 10; Shady Rill, April 24; and Howie Bursen, May 22.

— Keeping with the acoustic theme, the Café Veritas concert season at First Unitarian Church, 220 S. Winton Road, Rochester, resumes Feb. 2 with a concert by Peter Mulvey at 7 p.m. The season continues with Ellis, March 2; Richard Shindell, April 6; and The Kennedys, May 18. All shows start at 7:30 p.m. with doors open at 7 p.m.; details are at www.cafeveritas.org.

— And the Golden Link concert series resumes Jan. 19 with a concert featuring The LYNNes, Canadian songwriters Lynn Miles and Lynne Harrison, at 7:30 p.m. in Rochester Christian Reformed Church, 2750 Atlantic Ave., Penfield, home to most Golden Link concerts. On Feb. 23, Celtic folk musician Dave North teams with Americana band The Crooked North for a "North by Crooked North" double bill at 7:30 p.m. And on March 9 the series moves over to Hochstein Performance Hall, 50 Plymouth Ave., Rochester, for an evening with Judy Collins. Details are at www.goldenlink.org.

— The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra will travel to Geneva for a Feb. 1 concert at Smith Opera House, 82 Seneca St., Geneva, presented by Geneva Concerts. RPO Music Director Ward Stare will lead the concert, which will include Rachmaninoff's tone poem "The Isle of the Dead," Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 2 (performed by Jon Nakamatsu), and Stravinsky's "The Rite of Spring." A pre-concert talk at 6:30 p.m. precedes the 7:30 p.m. concert. Tickets are $35 ($30 seniors, $10 full-time college students with ID, free for children through grade 12) and are available at Smith Opera House and Stamping Grounds in Geneva, Mobile Music in Canandaigua, The Copy Shop in Seneca Falls, www.genevaconcerts.org or at the door.

The Geneva Concerts season continues March 2 with Darrah Carr Dance presenting "Ceilidh: An Evening of Irish Music and Dance," and April 12 with a return performance by the RPO to perform music by Walton and Rachmaninoff.

— As for the RPO, January's a busy month. This weekend, the orchestra will play John Williams' score to accompany screenings of "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" (the second installment in the film series about the young wizard and his friends and foes) at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 11-12, in Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, 26, Gibbs Street in Rochester. Contact the Patron Services Center at 585-454-2100 to see about remaining seats.

Next week, pianist Vadym Kholodenko returns for the first time as a soloist since sold-out concerts in the 2015-16 season on Jan. 17 and 19, to perform Ravel's Piano Concerto in G Major. Also on the program (with guest conductor Gemma New): Debussy's Prelude to "Afternoon of a Faun" and Rimsky-Korsakov's "Scheherazade." The concerts are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and 8 p.m. Saturday in Kodak Hall.

Also next week, Broadway and TV star Leslie Odom Jr. — a Tony winner for his portrayal of Aaron Burr in "Hamilton" — will perform Broadway hits with the orchestra at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18 in Kodak Hall. Jeff Tyzik conducts.

Couldn't get enough of John Williams with the Harry Potter nights? The RPO will perform the music of "The Empire Strikes Back" (that's either the second or the fifth "Star Wars" movie, depending on how you count them) at 7 p.m. Jan. 25-26 in Kodak Hall.

Happy birthday, Wolfgang — for Mozart's birthday Jan. 27, Michael Butterman will conduct the RPO in Sinfonie Concertante, K. 297b in E-flat Major; Petite symphonie concertante; and Symphony 25, little G Minor. It's at 2 p.m. in the Performance Hall at Hochstein, 50 Plymouth Ave., Rochester.

And closing out January, pianist Jon Nakamatsu will perform Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-flat Major, Op. 19, in a concert that also includes Stravinsky's "The Rite of Spring" and Rachmaninoff's "Isle of the Dead," at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31 in Kodak Hall.

For tickets or information about any RPO concert, call 585-454-2100 or visit rpo.org.