Peter DiSalvo and Gerald Patterson recently retired from active duty with Gates Volunteer Ambulance after 79 years of combined service.

DiSalvo started his GVA career in January 1979. He served in many roles, including emergency medical technician, certified first responder, responding to emergencies, driver and board member. He remained active duty on the road for 40 years.

Patterson started his emergency medical services career with GVA in March 1981, serving as an EMT, certified first responder and responding to emergencies. He served on the board of directors and maintained his crew member status as an EMT/driver for 38 years.

Both served in the U.S. military and will remain active members of GVA.