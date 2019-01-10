The state Department of Environmental Conservation is offering $3 million in grants for projects that target aquatic and terrestrial invasive species.

Municipalities, academic institutions and nonprofits can apply for funding in aquatic invasive species spread prevention, terrestrial and aquatic invasive species rapid response and control, terrestrial and aquatic invasive species research, and lake management plans.

Awards range from $11,000 to $100,000, with a required 25 percent match. Projects must be in the state.

All applicants need to register in the state Grants Gateways System before applying. Applications must be turned in by 3 p.m. on Feb. 19. Visit on.ny.gov/2VGyvNX for information.