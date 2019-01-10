The following programs will be offered at Irondequoit Public Library, 1290 Titus Ave. For more information or to register, visit irondequoitlibrary.org or call (585) 336-6060.

Teen program

Teen Advisory Board: 4 p.m. on Jan. 10. For ages 12-18. For those who want to have a say in what programs the library offers for teens, get their hands on the latest books, hang out with friends, eat snacks and play games. No registration required.

Children’s programs

Homeschool Hour: 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 10. All ages. Join other homeschoolers for a monthly exploration of a different topic. Activities include research, crafts and play. No registration required.

Storytime with Miss Lauren: 11 a.m. on Jan. 12. For ages 2-5. Support a child’s literacy through stories, songs and play time. No registration required.