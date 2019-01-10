Chili Public Library, 3333 Chili Ave., Rochester, will host the following programs.

Simply Stories: 10 a.m. Jan. 10. For all ages.

Ancestry.com Training: 2 p.m. Jan. 10. Attendees will learn how to research their family trees using Ancestry.com. Registration required.

Amerks Reading Power Play with the Moose: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 10. For all ages and families. The library will welcome a member of the Amerks and their mascot, the Moose, as they share a story, give an equipment demonstration and have an autograph session.

Teen Pizza Friday: 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 11. For ages 13-18. Attendees will eat pizza and snacks while relaxing after the library has closed with games, crafts and other activities. Registration encouraged.

Toddler Time: 10 a.m. Jan. 14. For ages 2-3 with an adult. The program includes stories, songs, fingerplays and a craft.

Tail Waggin’ Tutors: 4 to 5 p.m. Jan. 14. For ages 12 and younger. Children who are learning to read and emerging readers can practice reading out loud with a therapy dog.

Monday Minecraft Madness: 6 p.m. Jan. 14. For all ages. Participants should bring a tablet and their Minecraft knowledge. Some computers will be available.

Preschool Pals: 10 a.m. Jan. 15. For ages 4-5 with an adult. The program includes stories, songs and a craft.

Babies and Books: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 15. For ages 24 months and younger with an adult.

Ladies Night Out — Henna and Nails: 7 p.m. Jan. 15. Library staff will be on-hand to help attendees turn their nails into works of art and apply temporary henna tattoos. Supplies provided. Registration required.

Ancestry.com Training: 10 a.m. Jan. 16. Attendees will learn how to research their family trees using Ancestry.com. Registration required.

Art Lab: 6 p.m. Jan. 16. For ages 8-12. Attendees will discover their art skills in drawing, painting, watercolor and Zentangle doodling. Registration required.

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia: 6 p.m. Jan. 16. Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of aging. This program provides information on detection, causes and risk factors, stages of the disease, treatment, and more. Registration required. For information: (585) 760-5400.

Simply Stories: 10 a.m. Jan. 17. For all ages.

Science Club: 6 p.m. Jan. 17. For all ages. The group will explore all things science.

Upcoming

Essential Oils with Emily Bennett: 2 p.m. Jan. 19. Attendees will learn how to use essential oils efficiently and safely, and can smell and sample some oils during the session. Q&A to follow. Registration required.

Library closed: Jan. 21. The library will close in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Organic Gardening with the Cornell Cooperative Master Gardeners: 7 p.m. Jan. 23. Sponsored by the Lions Club of Chili. Registration required.

Call (585) 889-2200 or visit chililibrary.org for information.

Gates Public Library, 902 Elmgrove Road, Rochester, will host the following programs.

Lego Club: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10. For ages 5-12. Participants will build with the library’s collection of Legos. Registration required.

Preschool Dance Party: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 11. For ages 1-5 with a caregiver.

GPL Out On the Town: 7 p.m. Jan. 11, Comedy @ The Carlson, 50 Carlson Road, Rochester. Attendees will take a behind-the-scenes tour with Mark Ippolito before watching a live performance with comedian Chris Franjola. Check in with library staff at the bar area at 6:45 p.m. for a program ticket.

Saturday Baby Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Jan. 12. For ages 2 and younger with a caregiver. The program includes stories, songs, fingerplays and play time.

Learn to Crochet: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 12. For ages 18 and older. This month’s subject is double crochet, and the project options are a dishcloth or scrubby. Bring a personal project for help, if needed. Registration required.

Polymer Snowmen: 2 to 3 p.m. Jan. 12. For ages 18 and older. Deb Coller will will show participants how to create a polymer snowman. Materials provided. Registration required.

Baby Story Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m. Jan. 14. For ages 2 and younger with a caregiver. The program includes stories, songs, fingerplays and play time.

Story Time with Mary Jo: 10:15 to 11 a.m. Jan. 14. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. The program includes stories, songs, circle games, a snack, fingerplays and toys.

Story Time with Hannah: 10:15 to 11 a.m. Jan. 15. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. The program includes stories, songs, circle games, a snack, fingerplays and toys.

Time for Tots: 10:15 a.m. Jan. 16. For ages 1-5 with a caregiver. The program is comprised of 40 minutes of free play with toys, followed by 20 minutes of story time.

Board meeting: 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 16. The meeting is open to the public.

Winter Wonderland: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17. For ages 2-6 with caregivers. The program will include winter stories and crafts. Families welcome. Registration required.

Story Time Yoga: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 18. For ages 1-5 with a caregiver. Children will hear stories while stretching and strengthening their bodies. Stories will inspire children’s minds as their bodies are busy supporting them.

Upcoming

The Science of Breadmaking: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 19. Jeffory McLean will explore the discovery, development and refinement of the “staff of life.” Attendees will learn what happens when bread is created, and make their own loaf and sourdough starter. Registration required.

Library closed: Jan. 21. The library will close in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It will reopen at 9 a.m. Jan. 22.

Children’s Services Focus Group: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24. For Gates residents who have children participate in Children’s Services programs. This focus group of parents and caregivers aid in long-range planning. A program for children will be available. For information: (585) 247-6446.

Call (585) 247-6446 or visit gateslibrary.org for information.