Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way, Rochester: Friday — Otter Space Wranglers, 6 p.m., The Brothers From Other Mothers, 9:30 p.m.; Saturday — Woody Pines, 9 p.m.

Anthology, 336 East Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Lettuce, with Ghost-Note, 9 p.m.

B-Side, 5 E. Liftbridge Lane, Fairport: Thursday — Blues & Roots Night hosted by Gordon Munding, with Da Vines and Genesee Johnny, 7-10 p.m.; Saturday — Footstep and Nobody, 5-7 p.m., Folkfaces, 8-10 p.m.

Bernunzio's Uptown Music, 122 East Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Intermediate Bluegrass Jam, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Brew & Brats at Arbor Hill, 6461 Route 64, Naples: Saturday — Open Mic with Harry Lancaster, 6-9 p.m.

Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Mistar Anderson, Moses Rockwell, BFREE, 8 p.m.; Friday — Moses Rockwell, Candy Isle, Ryan Flynn, 33% Girl, Artist Showcase, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Roses and Revolutions, Greg Best Music, Fortunato, 8 p.m.; Sunday — Gallon of Milk, The Joke's On Us, False Pockets, 9 p.m.

Cottage Hotel, 1390 Pittsford Mendon Road, Mendon: Thursday — Paul Strowe, 7-10 p.m.; Friday — Jim and Kerry Cannan, 8-11 p.m.; Saturday — Rock House Riot, 9 p.m. to midnight; Sunday — Open Mic, 7-10 p.m.

Del Lago, 1133 Route 414, Tyre: Friday — McArdle & Westers (in Vine), 9:30 p.m.; Saturday — John McConnell (in Vine), 9:30 p.m.

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, 99 Court St., Rochester: Thursday —The Lustre Kings (Elvis birthday bash), 9 p.m.; Friday — Like a Hurricane (Neil Young tribute), 10 p.m.; Saturday — Heartstruck, 10 p.m.

Flaherty's Three Flags Inn, 60 W. Main St., Honeoye Falls: Saturday — Handsome Young Ladies, time TBA.

Flour City Station, 170 East Ave., Rochester: Thursday — The Comb Down, 11 p.m.; Friday — Winter Sizzler featuring Deeznauts Takeover, Lespecial, Noah Fence, Arguments, DJ Sigma, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Winter Sizzler featuring Barika, Haewa, The Sideways, Cypher, Sticky Bun, Darb Jansen, 8 p.m.

FLX Live, 427 Exchange St., Geneva: Friday — Taran, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Swing By Four, 8 p.m.

Greenhouse Café, 2271 E. Main St., Rochester: Friday — Bob White & Company, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Serendipity, 7-9 p.m.; Sunday — Cajun jam, noon.

Hollerhorn Distilling, 8443 Spirit Run, Naples: Saturday — Swamp Kids, 8-11 p.m.; Sunday — Mount Pleasant String Band, Aaron Lipp & The Henrie Brothers, 4-6 p.m.

Honeoye Boat House Grille, 5226 East Lake Road, Honeoye: Friday — Warren Paul, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Blind Marble, 6-9 p.m.; Sunday — Tom Chamberlain, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Irish Mafia Brewing Co., 2971 Whalen Road, East Bloomfield: Friday — Meyer & McGuire, 6-9 p.m.

Johnny's, 1382 Culver Road, Rochester: Thursday — Pro Jam with Jimmy Grillo, 8 p.m.; Friday — The Earthtones, 5:30 p.m., Dirty Bourbon Blues Band, 8:30 p.m.; Saturday — Rescue 11, 8 p.m.

José & Willy's, 20 Lakeshore Drive, Canandaigua: Saturday — The Mixx, 7-11 p.m.

Little Theatre, 240 East Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Tyler Westcott and Friends, 7 p.m.; Friday — Hanna PK Duo, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Da Vines, 8 p.m.

Lobby Craft Eatery, 3530 East Lake Road, Canandaigua: Saturday — TBA (acoustic), 7-10 p.m.

Lock's Stock & Barrel, 5436 Route 64, South Bristol: Friday — Open Mic with Steve Rohrback, time TBA.

Longshots at Finger Lakes Hotel, 6108 Loomis Road, Farmington: Friday — Amanda Ashley Duo, 8-11 p.m.

Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point, Henrietta: Friday — My Vegan Uncle, 8:30 p.m.; Saturday — The Ayers Brothers, 7-10 p.m.; Sunday — Hochstein Student Bands, 6-7:30 p.m.

Montage Music Hall, 55 Chestnut St., Rochester: Thursday — Coast 2 Coast Live, 9 p.m.; Satufday — Mikey P, with Optic, Eulke V-Key, Kari Malik and Bryan Dennis, 8 p.m.

Mulconry's, 17 E. Liftbridge Lane, Fairport: Thursday — David Miller, 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Friday — The Jasper Stills, 8 p.m. to midnight; Saturday — Ethos Unplugged, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Nashvilles, 4853 West Henrietta Road, Henrietta: Saturday — State Line, 9 p.m. to midnight.

Nick's Chophouse, 5 Beeman St., Canandaigua: Friday — Claudia Hoyser, 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Saturday — Endless Mountain Derelicks, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Noble Shepherd Brewery, 7853 Route 20A, Bristol: Friday — Jeremy Clark, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday — Travis Prinzi and Abbey Gebel, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Peacemaker Brewing Co., 20 Pleasant St., Canandaigua: Friday — Matt Stephens, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Rehabanaros, 6-9 p.m.

Prosecco, 1550 Route 332, Farmington: Friday — Chris Ott, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — El Rojo Jazz, 6-9 p.m.

Rabbit Room at The Lower Mill, 61 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls: Thursday — Serge & Friends, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

ReInvention Brewing Co., 9 N. Main St., Manchester: Friday — Ryan Consiglio, 5-8 p.m.; Saturday — Take 2, 5-8 p.m.

Remedy at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack, 5857 Route 96, Farmington: Friday — Uptown Groove, 8 p.m. to midnight; Saturday — Mr. Mustard (Beatles tribute), 8 p.m. to midnight.

Sticky Lips, 830 Jefferson Road, Henrietta: Friday — Inside Out, 8:45 p.m.; Saturday — The Gray Hounds, 9:15 p.m.; Sunday — Gospel Brunch, 10:30 a.m.

Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Friday in America, 8 p.m.; Friday — Swamp Kids, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Anamon, with Periodic Table of Elephants, 8 p.m.

Timber Creek Tavern, 17 S. Main St., Manchester: Thursday — Meyer & McGuire, 5-8 p.m.

Twin Elder Brewery, 160 School St. #4, Victor: Saturday — Men Behaving Badley, 7 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 169 Lakeshore Drive, Canandaigua: Friday — C&L Railroad, 6-10 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 108 Main St., Macedon: Saturday — Nick LeDuc, 6-9 p.m.