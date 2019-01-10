Bristol Instruments names VP of engineering

Bristol Instruments Inc. in Victor recently promoted Steve Person to vice president of engineering.

Person joined the company in 2014. His background and expertise in optical interferometry contributed to Bristol’s product development efforts.

He earned his doctorate from the Institute of Optics at the University of Rochester. Person previously worked as an image scientist at ITT Space Systems Division.

Sterne Kessler promotes Farmington native

Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox in Washington, D.C., recently elected Farmington native Richard Bemben as director of its electronics practice group.

His practice focuses on matters before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, including patent prosecution and portfolio development, administrative trials before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, and appeals of PTAB trials to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

Bemben graduated from Victor High School in 2000. He holds a Juris Doctor from the George Washington University Law School, as well as a Master of Science in electrical engineering and Bachelor of Science in computer engineering from Virginia Tech.