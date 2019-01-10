Sheriff Kevin Henderson reported the following statistics for December 2018 from divisions of the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

The 911 Center processed 13,359 events: 6,240 events for the Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police; 1,118 calls for emergency medical services; 328 calls for fire departments; 3,449 events for the Canandaigua Police Department; and 2,224 events for Geneva PD. Of these calls, 20 were medical services requests for reported drug overdoses.

Deputies responded to 462 car crashes: 41 crashes with injury, 160 property damage crashes, 185 car-deer crashes, 23 vehicles in ditches, 12 rollover crashes, and 41 hit-and-runs.

The OCSO K-9 Unit reported 30 calls for service, such as drug searches, tracks, public presentations and assists to other agencies.

Deputies assigned to Eastview Mall responded to 240 calls for service and reported 11 arrests. Officers recovered $2,760.54 worth of stolen items with the arrests.

The Civil Division attempted service on 256 papers and served 204 papers, including 19 Family Court papers and 38 subpoenas. There were seven evictions this month. The office received 46 new warrants and closed out 53; nine of these warrants were received and executed on the same day.

Sheriff’s Investigators continue to process pistol permit applications. Henderson said 422 pistol permit investigations were completed in 2018.

Deputies worked special traffic patrols in the towns of Farmington, Geneva and Victor. They issued 18 traffic tickets in Farmington, nine in Geneva and 33 in Victor.

Officers booked 102 men and 42 women into the Ontario County Jail. In December, 61 people were held at the jail for pre-arraignments.

Road patrol deputies each attended eight hours of training that included standardized field training (DWI) and bloodborne pathogens (universal precautions).

The Special Investigation Unit reported four arrests during the month: two for third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of marijuana.