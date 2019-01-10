Lori Crimmins recently joined TalentBridge in Rochester as vice president of human resources.

Crimmins will provide strategic leadership and oversight for ensuring the effective delivery and expansion of HR services across the organization. She will be responsible for developing new capabilities in areas such as internal onboarding, training and development.

She brings more than 30 years of experience to TalentBridge, most recently serving as director of HR at Klein Steel Service.

“Continuous growth and expansion of our HR function is essential to helping us achieve our aggressive plans for growth and expansion of the company,” CEO Thomas Ioele said. “With her wealth of corporate HR experience, Lori is the ideal person to take our HR division to the next highest level.”

Crimmins received her bachelor’s in industrial and labor relations from SUNY Potsdam.

“I’m thrilled to join TalentBridge and appreciate the opportunity to lead the exceptionally talented HR team,” she said. “Our focus will be on continuously identifying more ways that HR can drive the business forward.”