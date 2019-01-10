Troopers say 30 children were on the Victor school bus when it slid off the road just before 9 a.m. on Thursday. One child was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

State police are investigating a crash involving a Victor school bus.

It happened around 8:40 a.m. Thursday on Shallow Creek Trail and State Route 251 in the Town of Victor.

Troopers say the bus slid off the road and the back end of it struck the garage of a building at Auburn Meadows Apartments.

About 30 students were on the bus at the time.

One student has a minor leg injury and was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.