WallByrd Theatre Co. will present Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard’s comedy “Greater Tuna,” directed by Virginia Monte, on Jan. 17-Feb. 3 in the Avyarium Theatre at Village Gate, 274 N. Goodman St., Rochester.

The day in Tuna, the third smallest town in Texas, begins — as usual — with Thurston Wheelis and Arles Struvie at the microphones of Radio OKKK, broadcasting at a big 275 watts … at least when they remember to turn on the transmitter. Topping the headlines is the winning entry in the American Heritage Essay Contest, titled “Human Rights, Why Bother?”

As the day continues, Tuna’s citizens parade across the stage in their outrageous and irreverent glory, commenting on life, politics and what makes them tick. This comedy features Shawn Gray and Fred Pienkoski portraying 20 residents of Tuna, Texas.

Monte is the artistic director of WallByrd Theatre. Her Rochester theater productions include “The Two Gentlemen of Verona,” “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” and “Romeo and Juliet” at Highland Bowl; “Macbeth,” “The Taming of the Shrew” and “The Importance of Being Earnest” at The Lyric Theatre; and “The Winter’s Tale.” She holds a Bachelor of Arts in fine arts from Stetson University in Florida, and a Master of Arts in directing for classical and contemporary text from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

“Greater Tuna” will run at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 17-19, Jan. 24-26 and Jan. 31-Feb. 2, and 2 p.m. on Jan. 20, Jan. 27 and Feb. 3. Tickets cost $22, and are available at wallbyrd.com or at the door.