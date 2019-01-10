Webster Public Library, 980 Ridge Road, recently announced its ongoing and upcoming programs. Call (585) 872-7075 or visit websterlibrary.org for more information or to register.

All ages

Night at Hogwarts: 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 19. Witches, wizards and Muggles are cordially invited to join. Visit Hogwarts for crafts and activities; enjoy music, refreshments, live animals, fortune telling, potions, Quidditch and more. Come dressed in wizarding attire. Register and purchase tickets in person at the library. Cost is $2 youth tickets (2-17), $4 adult tickets (18 and older); children younger than 2 are free.

Teen and tween programs

Dungeons & Dragons: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 12. Grades six through 12. Join for an afternoon of Dungeons and Dragons. No previous role-playing experience required. Registration is required and limited to eight players.

Adulting 101 — Money Management: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 14. Grades six through 12 and adults. Learn basic money management skills from a financial adviser. Registration required.