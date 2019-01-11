A property damage crash resulted in County Road 10 being shut down from County Road 46 to County Road 4 for around two hours Thursday afternoon.

According to Ontario County sheriff’s deputies, Alexander J. Gardner, 19, or 20 North Shore Blvd., Canandaigua, was driving a green 2002 Chevy Trailblazer on County Road 10 at about 3:35 p.m. when he claimed to lose control after driving through a snow drift. Gardner then collided with an RG&E utility pole and a mailbox, deputies said. The road was shut down for RG&E to repair the utility pole and take care of low-hanging wires across the roadway. The road was re-opened at 5:40 p.m.

Gardner was cited with speed unreasonable and imprudent due to the weather conditions.