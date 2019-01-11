In the statement issued on behalf of Judge Doran, he apologizes for his opening comments regarding Judge Kitty Karle's gender as she was sworn in as the first woman in history elected to Ontario County Court Judge- in the same courtroom where Susan B. Anthony was tried.

CANANDAIGUA — The New York State Court Administration issued a statement on behalf of Judge Craig Doran after he made comments deemed inappropriate by some during the swearing in of Judge Kitty Karle.

The comments- which were live-streamed on the Messenger Post Facebook page as part of our coverage of the historical event- as Karle was sworn in as the first female elected to Ontario County Court Judge left some members of the audience agasp.

Given Judge Doran’s history in strong support of LGBTQ issues, the remarks appear to be amiss at what he says was intended as an ice-breaker.

"As we all know for the first time we are swearing in today the first woman judge, county-wide woman judge in this county. And that is a great reason to celebrate. Although it is 2019 almost. I should ask her if she's still a woman… No one is taping this right? Wait, is this LIVE? I'm trying to set the bar here. Kitty said she's nervous. I'm trying to loosen her up a bit," said Doran during his welcoming remarks.

Judge Doran was appointed Administrative Judge of the Seventh Judicial District, making him chief supervising Judge of all of the Courts serving the approximately 1.5 million people in the eight counties of the Seventh Judicial District.

Karle, who was sitting between Doran and now retired Judge William Kocher, quickly reeled in the judge.

“Best behavior, best behavior,” said Karle while motioning him to bring it down a notch.

Since the Dec 29 event the remarks continue to gain in momentum as local media outlets are now talking about the comments. In a statement provided to the Messenger Post by Lucian Chalfenon behalf of New York State Court Administration states and Judge Doran states:

"Words do matter. Judge Doran's remarks at the swearing-in ceremony of Kristina Karle were intended to celebrate the election of the first female judge to the Ontario County Court bench. He was referring to the fact that it is 2019 and, finally, this historic event has happened. He is deeply troubled and remorseful that those words have caused offense and apologizes to anyone who was offended by those remarks and regrets that those words may have taken away from the celebration of this occasion."

Here is the statement from the Out-Alliance which advocates for the LGBTQ community, provided to our news partner, News 10NBC:

"Upon reviewing the statements made by Judge Doran at the recent swearing in ceremony of Judge Kristina Karle in regards to gender identity we once again remind both him and the community that words have tremendous power. What we say has the power to uplift or to destroy, even when made in jest. Judge Doran has been a great friend of the agency and it is our hope that this was a simple lapse of judgment. We would be happy to offer him education in regards to gender identity, sexual expression, proper use of pronouns, and the oppressive environments that can be created when we don't make our spaces safe for everyone. In 2018, there were 27 documented homicides of transgender individuals in the United States with countless more going misidentified and hundreds more worldwide. We honor each of their memories and show respect to their peers by making it clear that we support their right to life and humane treatment and proper use of pronouns."