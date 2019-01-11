Ganondagan State Historic Site is planning a one-day prescribed burn in the grassland management area for sometime between Feb. 1 and June 11.

The state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, in collaboration with the Environmental Stewardship and Planning Bureau and Department of Environmental Conservation, approved the plans to perform a prescribed burn on state parks land.

A maximum of 42 acres of the grassland management area will be managed by prescribed burning this year. This acreage may be reduced depending on specific weather conditions required to complete the burn within a single day.

Prescribed burns are a common strategy for grassland maintenance and ideal management for grassland areas at Ganondagan to demonstrate a tool that may have been utilized by the Seneca who lived there.

The objectives of the prescribed burn are to enhance the interpretive value of the site by restoring the biodiversity of plant and wildlife species to what was present during the Seneca’s historic period of occupation, restore grassland communities within the grassland management area in both composition and structure of typical grassland and oak savanna communities, and remove thatch layer to improve habitat for fire-adapted plant species and grassland birds.

In 2009, Ganondagan designated the grassland management area at the corners of Boughton Hill and Murray roads and Boughton Hill and School roads in Victor. Native warm-season grass species were planted, along with other native wildflower species. The area is managed in a way that depicts a landscape reminiscent of the late 1700s when the Seneca were settled at Ganondagan. The landscape was designed using descriptions of Ganondagan written in Europeans journal entries from that time.

The prescribed burn will start and end within a single day. Call (585) 742-1732 or email kira.broz@parks.ny.gov for information.