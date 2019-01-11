After 105 years of serving desserts to the Rochester community, Gruttadauria’s Bakery has closed its doors. The family-owned business will reopen under the same name in Temecula, California.

Salvatore Gruttadauria, grandfather of current owner Mark Gruttadauria, opened the bakery in 1914. Gruttadauria’s spent 90 years at its Jay Street location before relocating to West Ridge Road in 2004.

“We want to sincerely thank the Rochester community for supporting our family business for the last 105 years,” Mark said. “The closing is bittersweet. We are sad to be leaving Rochester, but excited for the opportunities that await our son as he takes over ownership and pursues success on the West Coast.”

The store closing comes with the transfer of ownership from the third generation to the fourth, with Mark handing the bakery business off to his son Michael. Michael and his brother, Dominic, will open the bakery in California as Gruttadauria’s 1914 Bakery.

“Temecula is a popular destination wedding location in the heart of California wine country with considerable opportunity for an Italian bakery,” Mark said. “Michael plans to keep all of the bakery’s favorites, while adding his own special twist to pastries and custom cakes.”

Mark and his wife, Linda, will remain strategically involved in the family business. The California bakery will ship its baked goods starting February with cookies, followed by an expanded menu. Customers holding Gruttadauria’s gift cards from the Rochester location can use them toward online purchases.

Call (585) 775-7172 or email markgrutt@gmail.com for information.