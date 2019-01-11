Insero & Co. CPAs recently named Douglas Stark a partner in its tax department, based in Rochester.

Stark joins Insero with over 35 years of diversified tax and accounting experience serving privately held businesses, family offices and high net worth individuals.

His areas of specialization include tax and estate planning, business acquisitions and divestitures, family office services, succession planning, and wealth transfer strategies. Stark started his career at Deloitte & Touche, where he became partner before making the move to private industry. He has experience working with startups through late stage multi-generational businesses and their owners.

“Doug has a wealth of knowledge to share and our clients will see a great benefit from his return to public accounting,” said Nancy Catarisano, managing partner of Insero. “With our firm’s growth and the increasing complexities associated with changes in tax law, we are glad to have Doug on our team.”

Stark is a graduate of Houghton College in Caneadea, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration, and Rochester Institute of Technology where he received a Master of Science in accounting.