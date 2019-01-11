Happy New Year!

If you are a smoker planning to quit in 2019, congratulations! You have made the best decision for you and your family.

For those who haven’t considered quitting, did you know that smoking kills up to half of all long-term users, and secondhand smoke puts families and pets at risk, too?

The tobacco industry spends billions of dollars each year to attract shoppers’ attention. In fact, the average age of a new smoker in New York state is only 13, an age when the developing brain is sensitive to addiction.

As long as smokers remain addicted, the tobacco industry holds the power. Take back your power in 2019, call the New York State Smokers’ Quitline (866-NY-QUITS) or the American Lung Association Tobacco Quitline (1-800-LUNGUSA), and experience the healthy, smoke-free life that you and your family deserve.

Penny Gugino

American Lung Association, Rochester