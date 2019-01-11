Engineered Systems Magazine named Rachel Stuckey, senior associate and building performance engineering department manager in the facility core business at Erdman Anthony in Rochester, to its 2019 list of “20 to Watch: Women in HVAC.”

Stuckey was selected from 150 nominees.

Starting with undergraduate research experience at the University of Notre Dame’s superconductor lab in 1998, Stuckey has focused the past 18 years on expanding her engineering career to bring about change within the industry.

In her 10 years with Erdman Anthony, she has provided heating, ventilating and air conditioning design, energy analysis and commissioning services for industrial, educational, commercial and health care client facilities. She is a founding member of SustainabiliTEAM, Erdman Anthony’s approach to sustainable design and building operation that combines the efforts of its engineers, energy analysts and commissioning professionals.

Stuckey was elected to Erdman Anthony’s board of directors in 2018. She is a member of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers, and helps educate children about careers in science, technology, engineering and math.

Engineered Systems Magazine promotes energy-efficient solutions for high-performance buildings by offering insights and news for mechanical consulting and facility engineers.