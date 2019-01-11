A Victor man has been ticketed in connection to a hit-and-run in Mendon that killed a horse.

A Victor man has been ticketed in connection to a hit-and-run in Mendon that killed a horse.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Jeremy Dosiek was the driver at the wheel when his car struck a horse on January 4, killing the animal on Mendon Center Road. The horse, named Ed, was a former racer who is believed to have exited through an unlocked gate from its pasture.

Dosiek has received a Uniform Traffic Ticket for Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident involving an animal. He had been identified after social media posts described his vehicle.

In a press release from the Sheriff's Office, Dosiek says he thought he had struck a deer. The Sheriff's Office says they do not expect any further updates in the case.