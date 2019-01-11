A West Bloomfield woman and her 7-year-old daughter were injured after a 2019 Jeep SUV slid off Routes 5 and 20 in West Bloomfield and overturned in a ditch on Thursday.

Ruth Smith, 45, of West Bloomfield, was driving the SUV around 7:52 a.m. Jan. 10 when the accident happened, according to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office. Smith, who was wearing her seatbelt and was further protected by side impact airbag deployment, complained of head and neck pain. Her daughter Brianna Luongo, 7, who was riding in the back seat with her seat belt on, had head and neck pain. East Bloomfield Ambulance transported both to Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua.

Ontario County deputies investigated the crash with the assistance of the director of Ontario County Emergency Services.