Naples and Bristol firefighters contained the fire to a three-season room; dog and canaries rescued

NAPLES — A faulty stovepipe connected to a wood-burning stove may be the cause of a fire shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday at a residence at 7107 Route 21, according to Ontario County sheriff’s deputies.

The fire appears to have started on the roof and spread to the walls, deputies said. Naples and Bristol firefighters were able to contain the fire to a three-season room.

A dog and numerous canaries were rescued from the home, deputies said.