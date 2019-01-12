America’s most Falstaffian president died Jan. 6, 1919 — a century ago this week. Talk about your total package. Sickly as a boy, Theodore Roosevelt was not yet courageous but read about and lived through courageous men. “I was nervous and timid,” he said, “but I felt a great admiration for men who were fearless and who could hold their own in the world.”

In the end, TR more than held his.

“Bully!” was Roosevelt’s catchword for something that “delighted” him. What did was living what he styled “the strenuous life.” America’s 1901-09 president immortalized “speak softly and carry a big stick.” In a speech at the Sorbonne, he proclaimed, “It is not the critic that counts …[instead] the credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena … who strives to do the deeds.”

Teddy — a childhood name he hated — was a riveting public speaker, giving a 90-minute oration in 1912 after an on-looker shot him in his chest as he began to talk, blood vivid to the crowd. Ironically, TR was also a critic, scribbling incessantly, relentlessly, writing an astonishing 42 books and co-writing six, putting pen to paper as natural as breath.

George H.W. Bush, World War II’s youngest Navy aviator, liked TR’s first book, released at 23, “The Naval War of 1812.” The day he resigned the presidency, Richard Nixon quoted Roosevelt likening wife Alice’s death from kidney failure soon after childbirth to “the light [having] gone out of my life.” Many wowed by John Wayne’s big-skied/hearted cinema first gravitated to the book “The Winning of the West.” Whatever your genre, there was a Roosevelt for you.

The TR of his youth only gradually suggested manhood. Home schooled, “Tedie” — another childhood name — found that physical exercise could build his body, check bullies, and curb asthma. He was married at 22, served in the New York State Assembly from 24 to 26, and in 1884 drew an X over the date of Alice’s death on its page in his diary. TR brooked his mother’s same-day death, left daughter Alice Lee with his sister, and went west, operated a cattle ranch, and wrote three books on the wilderness, in a daze.

Roosevelt wed again, became New York City police commissioner, had four sons, was named assistant secretary of the Navy, and in 1898, at 40, enlisted in the American army of the Spanish-American War. Landing in Cuba, he led troops in the battle of Kettle Hill, returning home a hero, as etched in his best-selling book “The Rough Riders.” For the rest of his life, he called his heroic uphill charge — commanding on horseback, then on foot — “the best day of my life” or “my crowded hour,” even as crowding became a rule.

Back in the States, TR became 1899-1900 New York governor, then 1901 vice president, then occupied the Oval Office on William McKinley’s death from an anarchist’s bullet that September in Buffalo. At 42, Tedie took the oath of office, the nation’s youngest chief executive. He busted the trusts, regulated railroads, built the Panama Canal, expanded the Navy, and sent America’s Great White Fleet around the world. Roosevelt quoted poetry to Robert Frost, many seeing him as the British writer and statesman John Morley did: “a cross of St. Vitus and St. Paul.”

TR won the 1906 Nobel Peace Prize for ending the Russo-Japanese War. He hoped to mold strong, self-reliant American youth, believing what his father had told him upon entering Harvard in 1876: “Take care of your morals first, your health next, and finally your studies.” Roosevelt conquered childhood timidity, New York City police corruption, and Standard Oil Company abuse.

TR chose not to seek re-election in 1908, confident that his vice president, William Howard Taft, would continue his progressive suasion as president. Taft was elected, but Teddy came to think him a mossback pining to reclaim a Republican Party of small government and smaller vision — and TR’s own decision not to run as the worst error of his life.

In 1912, Taft was renominated by the GOP. Roosevelt accepted the nomination of a third party — the “Bull Moose” Progressives. Accepting its nomination, he bayed, “We stand at Armageddon and we battle for the Lord!” God that year was apparently a Democrat, Roosevelt splitting the Republican vote and electing Woodrow Wilson.

As 1920 neared, TR again considered running for the 1920 GOP nomination. Instead, he died in his sleep. “Death had to take Roosevelt sleeping,” said Wilson’s vice president, Thomas Marshall, “for if he had been awake, there would have been a fight.”

A few closing facts. Teddy warned against “the hyphenated American” — today’s identity politics. On a safari in Africa, he ate slices of an elephant’s heart. When TR refused to shoot an old black bear chained to a fence to give him a clear shot, the Washington Post printed a cartoon of Roosevelt with a Teddy Bear — hence, the nickname.

The complete goods, too wondrous to now forget.

Curt Smith’s 17th book, “The Presidents and the Pastime: The History of Baseball and the White House,” was released this summer. He is a former speechwriter to President George H. W. Bush, senior lecturer of English at the University of Rochester, and writes twice monthly for Gatehouse Media Newspapers. Email: curtsmith@acc.net.