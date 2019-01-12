If you ask a firefighter, you will find that over a long enough time each will deal with some form of tragedy. The bond that forms in a department is a necessity as you ride the line of life or death, and when you have to trust that each has your back near unconditionally.

Mark Marentette was a part of our family, and it is with tremendous sadness that we acknowledge the passing of our dear friend and former chief. In the best way, Mark was a good man.

He raised two children whom he loved very much. Many nights spent with Mark, he was so enamored with them they were the only subject he was willing to discuss. They were his pride and joy.

Although Mark was a transplant into our community, he loved Canandaigua. There was something about this place that called to him, and he knew as only Mark could know that this was the place for him and where he wanted to call home.

We knew him as the chief of the Canandaigua Fire Department where he played a pivotal role in our revival. Mark arrived at our department at a difficult time. Morale was as low as the staffing; the volunteer companies were deteriorating; and our relationships with other departments was poor. Mark took on a difficult job, but he set the stage for the Canandaigua Fire Department to grow again.

A writer by nature, Mark delved into the long history of the department in 2016 for our bicentennial celebration. The stories he uncovered, the long personal relationships from many years ago, the integral role our department has played in the growth and development of Canandaigua brought necessary pride to our roots. And while volunteerism is down across the nation, he succeeded in recruiting and training numerous firefighters though many have since sought opportunities elsewhere.

Without a doubt, what defined Mark most was his moral compass. Mark fought vigilantly for what he believed was right, and most often his goal was the safety of citizens and firefighters alike. We all know Mark could be abrasive in pursuit of this goal, but I can think of no better goal for our fire chief. And even after having been relieved of his duties, Mark continued to devote tremendous effort fighting for the safety of our community.

In one of my last conversations with Mark, he expressed to me his anxiety about legacy. But, Mark leaves children who will undoubtedly carry on his efforts to save the world. He leaves the Canandaigua Fire Department on better ground as a direct result of his enormous efforts. And, judging by the outpouring of support, he leaves a strong impression on many community members as well. Although he is sadly unable to appreciate it, Canandaigua is a better place for having had Mark and I know his legacy is intact.

We will remember Mark, and we hope that in this difficult time you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Eric Cooper is president of the Erina Hose Volunteer Fire Company in Canandaigua.