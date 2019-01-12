Jeramy Clingerman will take over as Seneca Falls superintendent July 1

RUSHVILLE — Marcus Whitman Superintendent Jeramy Clingerman will be leaving the district at the end of the school year to become superintendent of the Seneca Falls school district.

The Seneca Falls Board of Education announced the selection Friday, noting that Clingerman is a life-long resident of Seneca County with deep roots in the area.

A portion of a letter from Clingerman to the Seneca Falls community reads:

“I am energized about this tremendous opportunity and look forward to bringing the passion and commitment I have for education to the Seneca Falls CSD and community,” Clingerman wrote. “My vision and mission for learning aligns with that of the district and I look forward to working with all district employees, the Board of Education, and community to continue shaping the fantastic work already underway so that our educational community and all of our students continue to be provided a program of excellence. To continue moving forward in educating our students for their future, we must be collaborative, growth-minded, innovative and willing to take risks as we evolve.”

Clingerman will start July 1 and succeed retiring Superintendent Robert McKeveny.

Clingerman began his teaching career as a social studies teacher in the Lyons Central School District before returning to Waterloo, his alma mater, to teach. He rose through the ranks and became high school principal at Waterloo before accepting the superintendency at Marcus Whitman six years ago.

Clingerman was recently selected as president of the Finger Lakes Superintendents’ Association and serves on the faculty of the New York State Superintendent Development Program.

Clingerman and his wife of 23 years, Heidi, live in Waterloo with their two daughters, Payton and Nadya.