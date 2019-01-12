A CHEER … to the news that “Woodstock 50,” a 50th anniversary concert of the famed 1969 Woodstock concert, is coming fairly close to home. The original promoter, Michael Lang, said the anniversary event will be held Aug. 16-18 in Watkins Glen. Many of the original performers are sadly gone — and a set line-up for the anniversary show has not been announced — but on paper it looks like a true concert for everyone, with contemporary rock, hip hop, pop, country and “legacy” acts expected to be on the bill.

A JEER ... to our U.S. Reps. Tom Reed and Chris Collins, Republicans representing our region including Ontario County. No matter where you stand on President Donald Trump's holdout for a border wall with Mexico, our House members are part of the problem. Despite Reed touting his ability to compromise and act bipartisan, and Collins' also calling for a bipartisan solution, neither congressman is willing to budge with the opposing party. Everyone agrees the partial government shutdown is wrong. But our representatives aren't doing anything to stop it.

A CHEER … to Midlakes senior Riley Backus, who on the heels of a successful blood drive last November and another this past week, is organizing yet another, at the high school in March. This kind of community-mindedness is of the Type A-OK.

A JEER ... to the Victor man who left the scene of a hit-and-run motor vehicle accient that killed a horse. Deputies say the 42-year-old man thought he hit a deer on Mendon Center Road last week. The man actually hit a retired race horse. It's believed the horse escaped from its pasture and got into the road. Jeremy Dosiek of Victor was tracked down after social media posts identified his vehicle. He was issued a traffic ticket charging his with leaving the accident scene.

A CHEER ... and a raise of the glass to news that the old Byrne Dairy site on Canandaigua's South Main Street, vacant for little over a month now, may see new life. David D'Allesandro of Farmington is proposing a microbrewery and taproom for the location, a high-profile downtown site that frankly needs some work in general, particularly in landscaping and the parking lot. City officials seem delighted to have a potential use for the property arise so soon after Byrne's departure from Main Street, and the Planning Commission Tuesday OK'd a conditional use permit for D'Allesandro, who looks to upgrade his craft beer-making hobby to a business concern. Realistically, he's looking at spring of next year for an opening.

A CHEER ... to Ontario County and the engineering firm Erdman Anthony, as the Allen Padgham Road bridge over Ganargua Creek has been named a 2018 Project of the Year by the Genesee Valley Branch of the American Public Works Association. The bridge project — in which an existing two-span, 120-foot bridge was replaced by a single-span, 150-foot bridge with internal abutments, opening in September — is being recognized in the "less than $5 million" category for structure projects. County and Erdman Anthony representatives will attend an awards ceremony Jan. 31 in Henrietta.