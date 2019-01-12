Shannon Jones, 32, of Williamson, barricaded himself in a home near Route 104 after a confrontation around 2 a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies said.

WILLIAMSON — A Wayne County man with warrants out for his arrest is in custody after investigators said he barricaded himself inside a home.

Wayne County sheriff's deputies said that Shannon Jones, 32, of Williamson, barricaded himself in a home near Route 104 after a confrontation around 2 a.m. Saturday.

During the time of the incident a woman and five children were inside the residence, which drew a heavy police presence, according to Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts.

Virts said it is believed Jones barricaded himself inside the home due to four warrants for his arrest, including felony criminal contempt, aggravated family offense charges and an order of protection against him.

The female inside the residence, 28-year-old Stephanie Arenas, allowed the children to leave the residence. The children were checked by emergency medical service crews and turned over to family members.

Approximately an hour after the release of the children, both Jones and Arenas left the residence and were taken into custody.

Jones is charged with two counts of second-degree criminal contempt, one count of aggravated family offense, three counts of second-degree harassment and one count of second-degree criminal trespassing. He was taken to Wayne County Jail without bail.

Arenas was arrested and charged with hindering prosecution and five counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Jones is in custody and additional charges are expected.

The investigation is ongoing.