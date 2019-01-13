Wayland man works for Thompson Hospital and was contracted out as an athletic trainer to the Geneseo School District.
A Wayland man who worked as an athletic trainer for a Livingston County school district is facing felony rape charges.
New York State Police say that 30-year-old Austin Pratt is charged with third-degree rape and third-degree criminal sex act, both felonies, and endangering the welfare of a child.
Pratt works for FF Thompson Hospital and was contracted out as an athletic trainer to the Geneseo School District.
He is accused of having a sexual encounter with a child under the age of 17 within Geneseo on December 31, 2018.