Achievements

Trevor Healy, of Canadice, received the 2018 “Soaring Eagle” Scholarship from the Epsilon Tau Pi Foundation, an honorary Eagle Scout fraternity. Healy earned his Eagle Scout rank in 2017 as a member of Troop 56 in West Bloomfield. The 2018 Honeoye Central School graduate majors in music education at Ohio State University.

Dean's list

Emily Harnischfeger, of Macedon, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Carson-Newman University in Tennessee. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Sarah Alling, of Canandaigua, earned the fall 2018 Dean’s Award with distinction for academic excellence at Colgate University in Hamilton. To be eligible, students must complete at least three courses and earn a minimum 3.75 GPA. Alling majors in biochemistry and minors in music.

Mary Bei Prince, of Victor, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Hamilton College in Clinton. To be eligible, students must complete at least four courses and earn a minimum 3.5 average. Prince majors in art history.

David Hufziger, of Macedon, was named to the fall 2018 honors list at Iowa Lakes Community College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Emily Stekl, of Victor, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 graded courses and earn a minimum 3.6 scholastic average.

Kirsten Haggerty and Rebecca Roth, of Victor, were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Anthony Scarcelli, of Farmington, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at St. John Fisher College in Rochester. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Scarcelli, a corporate finance major, graduated with a cumulative 4.0 GPA.

Graduations

Kyle Kalish, of Victor, graduated in December 2018 with a Bachelor of Science in computer science from SUNY Fredonia.