Gates Police responded to the report of a large fight in progress at the Diplomat Banquet Center off of Lyell Avenue at 1:45 Sunday morning.

Gates Police responded to the report of a large fight in progress at the Diplomat Banquet Center off of Lyell Avenue at 1:45 Sunday morning.

Police Chief James VanBrederode said that fights broke out during a Hispanic concert both inside the facility and outside in the parking lot. The crowd took control of the bar inside, hurling bottles indiscriminately and hitting one 26-year-old woman in the head who was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. A 22-year-old male was knocked unconscious during a fist fight in the parking lot and also was taken to Strong.

VanBrederode said there was a report of gunfire with rounds striking the front lobby and estimated at least five rounds fired. No one was injured by the gunfire.

Several police agencies from surrounding communities assisted in restoring order and calming the crowd. No suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing.