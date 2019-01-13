30-year-old Austin Pratt of Wayland worked at F.F. Thompson's Rehabilitation Services center and was contracted out as an athletic trainer to the Geneseo School District. NYSP say Pratt is accused of having a sexual encounter with a child in Geneseo on December 31, 2018.

A Wayland man who worked at F.F. Thompson's Rehabilitation Services center and as an athletic trainer for a Livingston County school district is facing felony rape charges.

New York State Police say that 30-year-old Austin Pratt is charged with third-degree rape and third-degree criminal sex act, both felonies, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Thompson Pratt was employed by UR Medicine Thompson Health and was contracted out as an athletic trainer to the Geneseo School District.

Statement released Monday from UR Medicine Thompson Health:

"Upon learning of Austin Pratt's arrest, his employment with UR Medicine Thompson Health was immediately terminated. We are cooperating fully with investigations by the State Police and Geneseo Central School District administration. Our thoughts are with the victim and the victim's family."

Pratt is accused of having a sexual encounter with a child under the age of 17 in Geneseo on December 31, 2018. At this time, the NYSP say they have no indication that Pratt was involved in other instances of improper behavior. But if anyone has any information regarding Pratt to call NYSP headquarters at 585-398-4100.