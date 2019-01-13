Man fled on foot through the mall and was eventually taken into custody in Macy's after the pursuit and brief struggle.

According to deputies, shortly before 7:40 p.m. deputies patrolling the mall recognized a man, John Wesley Knights, who has warrants out of Livingston County. Deputies confirmed that Knight, 36, of Pine Bush, NY, had a felony warrant for first-degree criminal contempt out of the Dansville Police Department.

As deputies attempted to arrest Knight, he then fled on foot through the mall and was eventually taken into custody in Macy’s after the pursuit and brief struggle. Knight was charged with resisting arrest and given an appearance ticket to answer the charge at a later date in Victor Town Court.

Knight was taken to Livingston County and turned over to Dansville Police Department on the felony warrant, deputies said.