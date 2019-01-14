Ability Partners Foundation will host its 16th annual Winter Gala and Auction in the Finger Lakes on Feb. 1 at Belhurst Castle, 4069 W. Lake Road, Geneva, to support its programs and services offered through Happiness House, CP Rochester and Rochester Rehabilitation.

The event will include live and silent auctions, a cork pull and cash pull, and a cake auction. Joe Lomonaco will be the auctioneer, with Patrice Walsh as master of ceremonies.

APF will present the “Happiness is Helping” Humanitarian Award to Roy, Nancy and Ross Beecher, and the Volunteer of the Year Award to Sandy Landuyt. Twelve board members will be recognized for their years of service: Roy Beecher, Andrea Bonafiglia, David Case, Michael Coppola, Amy Cram, Charles Graham, Richard Hawks, John Horvath, James King, Sean Ossont, Kevin Reeder and Robert Schick.

Tickets cost $125. Call (585) 412-9040, ext. 1324 for information.