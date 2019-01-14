Several people familiar with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's plans say the New York Democrat is expected to take steps toward launching a presidential campaign in the coming days by forming an exploratory committee.

WASHINGTON (AP) - Several people familiar with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's plans say the New York Democrat is expected to take steps toward launching a presidential campaign in the coming days by forming an exploratory committee.

One person says Gillibrand will likely announce her intentions ahead of a trip to Iowa this weekend. She will be a guest Tuesday night on CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak on Gillibrand's timing. Gillibrand's representatives didn't comment Monday on her plans.

Gillibrand was appointed to the Senate in 2009 to succeed Hillary Clinton, who became secretary of state. She easily won re-election in November and has $10.6 million in her campaign fund, which can be used to jump-start a presidential bid.