A Farmington woman was arrested for submitting fake receipts for reimbursement for automotive repairs as part of Workforce Development benefits.

ONTARIO COUNTY — A Farmington woman was arrested on charges of scheming the Ontario County Workforce Development for automotive reimbursement money.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, Daylin Flores Lopez, 28, is facing charges of offering a false instrument for filing, after submitting fake automotive repair receipts for reimbursement.

According to Lieutenant Greg Shaffer of the Ontario County Criminal Investigation Department, the fake receipt was submitted for approximately $300 for a brake job at a repair shop that didn't exist.

According to the Ontario County Workforce Development website they are a part of the Ontario County Department of Social Services and operate their employment programs. These programs provide employment-related activities and services to public assistance recipients with the goal of gaining employment.