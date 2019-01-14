A Rochester man was arrested by the Ontario County Sheriff's Office for shooting up dope while parked in the Eastview Mall parking lot with his 2-year daughter in the car

VICTOR — A Rochester man was arrested in the Eastview Mall Parking for shooting up heroin with a toddler in the car.

Ontario County Sheriff Deputies arrested Jakob Harrison Pollack, 26, for seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child.

Deputy Ian Hall, responded to a call by a tipster who reportedly saw Pollack shooting up heroin with his daughter in the back seat.

Pollack is due back in Victor Town Court at a later date.