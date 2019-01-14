The Eastman Philharmonia, conducted by Brad Lubman, will present “Brio” by Augusta Read Thomas at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 1 in Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, 26 Gibbs St., Rochester.

Thomas will be the guest composer for the composition department’s weekly symposium at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 31 in Room 209 at the Eastman School of Music. She worked as an associate professor of composition at Eastman from 1993 to 2001.

The concert will include Oliver Knussen’s “Flourish with Fireworks,” Debussy’s “La Mer” and Shostakovich’s Piano Concerto No. 1. Visit esm.rochester.edu for information.