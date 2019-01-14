Ferris Hills at West Lake, 1 Ferris Hills, Canandaigua, will host Great Decisions, a global affairs education program, at 11 a.m. on Wednesdays, Feb. 6-March 27.

This year’s topics are “Refugees and Global Migration” on Feb. 6, “The Middle East: Regional Disorder?” on Feb. 13, “Nuclear Negotiations: Back to the Future?” on Feb. 20, “The Rise of Populism in Europe” on Feb. 27, “Decoding U.S.-China Trade” on March 6, “Cyber Conflict and Geopolitics” on March 13, “The United States and Mexico: Partnership Tested” on March 20 and “State of the State Department and Diplomacy” on March 27.

Each free session will be facilitated by content experts. Reservations are required for lunch, which costs $14. Call 585-393-0410 for information.