The Hearing Loss Association of America’s local chapter will meet on Feb. 5 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 25 Westminster Road, Rochester.

Acoustic neuroma is a benign tumor growing on the auditory nerve, affecting hearing and balance. Tom Banach and Ceci McCurdy from the local AN support group will lead a panel of patients to discuss the condition and its treatment options from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

HLAA Rochester will host “This One’s for You: Communication is a Two-Way Street” from 7 to 9 p.m. The roundtable discussion will explore communication strategies for improving relationships where hearing loss is a factor.

Call (585) 266-7890 or visit hearinglossrochester.org for information.