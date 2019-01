The Parkinson’s Support Group of the Finger Lakes will hold its free monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Jan. 30 at Wood Library, 134 N. Main St., Canandaigua.

Maggie Kuhl, senior associate director of research communications at the Michael J. Fox Foundation, will give an update on Parkinson’s disease research before attendees break out into groups. Refreshments will be served.

The library is handicapped-accessible. Call 585-313-9689 for information.