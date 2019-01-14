The award-winning Traveling Cabaret returns to the Brighton Memorial Library with their Afternoon of Song, Dance and Comedy musical revue at 2 p.m. on Feb. 3 at Brighton Memorial Library, 2300 Elmwood Avenue.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Brighton Memorial Library, the 60-minute Broadway, movie and pop show is free. The Traveling Cabaret is marking its 29th year, and to date has performed over 540 shows.

Traveling Cabaret shows raise money for student scholarships and charities in return for song, dance and comedy shows performed for public and private events, year-round.

To date, the Traveling Cabaret has been awarded 33 grants recognizing its contributing to the quality of life in the community. The most recent grant was awarded by Macy’s and presented to the troupe after their Macy’s Holiday show in December at Eastview Mall. The troupe has been lauded with commendations via the media, professional journals, magazines, the Monroe County Legislature, various towns and “showcased” on local and public access television stations.

True to its name, the Traveling Cabaret “travels” to a site to perform. The volunteer cast members are residents of Monroe and Ontario counties and are from all diverse walks-of-life.

Traveling Cabaret cast members bring various musical and theatrical experience to their shows, and include Jody Wilbur, of Canandaigua; Mark Battaglia, Bob Dietch, Mark King, Roseann Kraus, Dick Lawrence and Linda Maloney, of Irondequoit; Steve Tylock, of Penfield; and and Phyllis and Sandy Kravetz, of Perinton.

For information about or to book the Traveling Cabaret, call (585) 234-6677 or call the the library at (585) 784-5300.