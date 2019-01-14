The Warner School of Education will host “Why Teach?” for individuals considering a career in teaching and the education job market from 2 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 2 in LeChase Hall at the University of Rochester’s River Campus, 500 Wilson Blvd.

Attendees will learn about the job outlook in teaching, and explore scholarship and career opportunities available to educators. Warner alumni and representatives will be available to answer questions and share their experiences.

Free parking will be available. Registration is required. Call (585) 275-3950 or visit whyteachnow.com for information.