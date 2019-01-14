The Victors Gymnastics men’s team from Greece competed in the 2019 Gold Star Invitational hosted by Stumpf’s Gymnastics in Niagara Falls.

Dylan Brick, 8, of Greece, placed second on pommel horse and horizontal bar, and third on vault in Division 1 of Level 4.

Liam Brick, 10, of Greece, placed first on pommel horse, parallel bars and all-around, and second on vault in Division 1 of Level 5. Jakob Veneron, of Greece, placed second on vault, parallel bars and all-around, and third on floor exercise, still rings and horizontal bar in Division 1, age 12 and older.

Ben Ouriel, of Greece, placed first on still rings, horizontal bar and all-around, and second on floor exercise, pommel horse and parallel bars in Division 1, age 12 and older of Level 7.