Allendale Columbia’s middle school ceramics class recently held the school’s fourth annual Empty Bowls event to raise money for a local nonprofit of their choice.

Empty Bowls is an international grassroots project to fight hunger, personalized by artists and art organizations on a community level. This year, the students choose to donate the proceeds of their event to the Ugandan Water Project, a global, nonprofit humanitarian organization that provides clean water, sanitation and hygiene resources to communities in Uganda.

Upper school students, faculty and the ceramics class created more than 75 bowls for the event’s silent auction. Additionally, Rochester artists donated seven vessels for a raffle and local businesses contributed food and coffee for the fundraiser. In total, the event raised $717 which they presented to the Ugandan Water Project this week.

Visit ugandanwaterproject.com or allendalecolumbia.org for more information.