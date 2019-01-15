Cobblestone Theater, 1622 state Route 332, Farmington, will kick off its winter-spring show schedule with Doug Rougeux in “Bubbleman” at noon Jan. 19.

The season will continue with the Rochester City Ballet in “Tango and Duets” on Jan. 26; “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” on Feb. 14-16; “An Evening of A Cappella” on Feb. 23; “Into the Woods” on March 22-24; “Gatsby the Great” on April 6; “Nunsense” on April 26-28; and “Jack and the Beanstalk” on May 17-19.

Call 585-398-0220 or visit cobblestoneartscenter.com for information.