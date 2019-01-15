Fairport has a bed and breakfast inn located on West Church Street in the village, — The Inn on Church — and it earned Business of the Month recognition from the Fairport-Perinton Chamber of Commerce.

Positioned close to the south entrance of the Fairport village’s business district, The Inn on Church is the result of synergy, spun from friendship. Co-owners Pam Renfro and Angela Herrald were looking into the future, past retirement and kids-at-home, and agreed that they were creative and wanted to have a good fit for their skills in their future life’s roles. Herrald saw a sale sign go up at 11 West Church St. and immediately went to inform Renfro. Shortly thereafter in 2015, they were purchasing the house and remodeling the interior. Herrald has an eye for design, and she decorated the home, piece by piece. Renfro is the marketing and account manager, plus inn keeper.

Renfro and Herrald value local businesses working together for the community’s common good, so they sought out membership in the Fairport-Perinton Chamber. Early on in their membership, The Inn on Church hosted a Chamber After Hours event, which included a tour of the house’s history, dual kitchens, comfortable guest rooms and backyard barn. Renfro and Herrald have remained active, participating in the chamber networking events to get to know local business leaders and decision-makers, as well as serve as role models, sharing their own expertise.

People stay at The Inn on Church from all over the world. They have had guests from Italy, China, and England.

“When language becomes a challenge, I turn to Google Translate, and the guests will give me a thumbs up to let me know I have successfully communicated,” said Renfro.

Cyclists have been another memorable group to stay at the inn, as well.

Chamber Board of Director Kellie Wright and Co-Owner of Raise the Bar Designs recalled a couple of success factors which the two entrepreneurs shared with her -— “Village, Lyft and Uber. The guests rave about their Fairport village experiences and the new Lyft and Uber operators in Fairport have been highly engaged resources.”

“Our business affiliations go beyond the Fairport-Perinton Chamber. We are also active members of the New York State Parks and Trail, Go Bike Erie, Visit Rochester, and the Fairport Perinton Merchants Association,” said Herrald.

“In addition to serving guests and staying active within our local business community, we will be turning the barn into an event space which will accommodate 45 guests,” said Renfro.

Residents can meet The Inn on Church owners and other locally-engaged business leaders at one of the next Fairport-Perinton Chamber events. Visit fairportperintonchamber.org/?q=events-list for more information.