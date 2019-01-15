The Farmington and Victor chambers of commerce recently joined town officials in welcoming Alicia Sturn to her new practice at Farmington Dental, 1637 state Route 332.

The new facility allows Sturn to provide dental care for families in Farmington, Victor, Canandaigua and the surrounding communities. She and her staff said they want to offer their patients a warm, comfortable and welcoming experience.

“I am so grateful for the way our patients have embraced this project,” Sturn said. “They have been our biggest supporters, and I am very pleased to offer them a warm and modern environment for their dental care.”

Sturn is accepting new patients. Call 585-398-2100 for information.