Mathew Horn, former city manager of Geneva, recently joined MRB Group in Rochester to lead its municipal services division.

The firm’s long-term relationships with communities allow staff to become advisers to municipal leaders, a role that was recognized by MRB in 2011 as a new division. Horn will define and develop the path for the municipal services team.

Horn left Geneva in 2016 to join a consulting firm in Washington, D.C. He previously worked as assistant manager for the city of Beaufort, South Carolina, and director of city operations for CH2M serving the city of Sandy Springs, Georgia.